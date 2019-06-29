Editor:
Let me remind the North Port City Commission and their charter officers, when a system of checks and balances is not implemented this will happen.
First, departmental policies and procedures will become unclear or even absent. Second, communication among department heads is unreliable, and supervision within those departments is inadequate. And finally, city services to resident taxpayers are often delayed or not met at all.
When city services are not provided in a responsible manner, residents like myself will want a to know why city officials seem to have a difficult time managing our city's operating and capital resources.
Right now, department heads are presenting their budget requests for fiscal year 2019-2020, which begins Oct. 1 of this year. North Port's city commission is in the process of reviewing and utilizing any and all cost-cutting measures at their disposal.
It's imperative citizens stay informed and attend budgetary meetings. Otherwise, our commissioners and city manager will go it alone and not adhere to a open, responsive and transparent budget-setting process.
Here are my recommendations to reduce the risks of a proposed tax increase: First, reduce spending across the board where applicable, then impose a hiring freeze or eliminate any positions that is redundant among the current workforce, and finally cut the obscene salaries of our appointed charter officers and demand increased efficiencies in the delivery of city services.
I urge residents to get involved and make a difference during these difficult times. Need I say more?
Jeffery Scott
North Port
