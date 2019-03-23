Editor:
New Parking Ordinance 2018-09 states that a residential homeowner may now have six-eight vehicles on their property. What is so bad about that, you ask?
Because two of them can be unregistered and unlicensed and the definition of a “vehicle” can be a car, boat, trailer, motor home, etc.
It states, “Parallel parking of motor vehicles is permitted on the berm, shoulder or swale right-of-way area next to any residential lot.” I’m sure everyone has noticed when any car or “vehicle” parks on the swale right-of-way it kills the grass and leaves big ruts.
One of the reasons we purchased a home in North Port was because we thought the city encouraged homeowners to take care of their property and not allow it to become junk yards, used car lots, repair shops.
This ordinance also fails to say that a homeowner cannot park in their side yard, back yard or front yard. What would seem reasonable and acceptable is a homeowner must park all vehicles on a hard surface —namely their driveway or carport. Now I know why other friends expressed concerns that we should purchase a home in a neighborhood that is deed-restricted. Live and learn.
Judy McEvoy
North Port
