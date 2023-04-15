Happy Hour Marketplace (HHMP) was established according to a vision for fulfilling a community need, and endorsed by the city of Punta Gorda in May, 2022, and located in Bailey Brothers Park, which was dedicated to seven local African-American brothers who served their country in the military: WWII to the Korean War.
Like farmer’s markets downtown and in the History Park, HHMP serves a need according to the City’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), established to promote economic development downtown and in the historic districts. HHMP has also assumed maintenance of a Community Garden on E. Virginia, with plans to offer organic produce, also speaking to the spirit of economic stimulus envisioned by the CRA within the Bethel-St. Mark Historic District.
Unlike Downtown Merchants, which pays $700 annually to the city (with free use of restroom facilities), or the History Park’s grandfathered $1/year lease, HHMP pays the city 3,600 annually, albeit on a much smaller scale within a single residential sized lot. Complying with city ordinances, HHMP additionally pays $300/month for portable restrooms utilized one day per week.
I see a great future for HHMP but am fearful for their financial challenges. I hope the spirit and intent of the CRA goals will allow the city to waive or reduce their fees, which are higher than those for the two other farmer’s markets.
