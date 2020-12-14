Editor:
Why is Punta Gorda looking to give monopoly control of their most visible amenity to a private company?
It surly is not in the best interest of the voters. If it were why would it need to abolish a committee whose members are duly elected officials.
Do they understand that for private companies to make money they must limit capital expenditures? Are they comfortable putting the safety of the flying public in the hands of some business men?
Punta Gorda has no way to quantify future revenue. When I first moved here a few years ago the airport wasn't even open every day.
I would hope the Legislature moves in quickly to end this foolish idea.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
