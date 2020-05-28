Editor:

On May 5 around 9 a.m. my sprinklers were watering my front lawn. A gentleman from the City of Punta Gorda rang my doorbell to advise me of new watering restrictions — effective May 12 thru July 1, 2020.

I asked how neighbors will learn of these new restrictions, and he said “it’s on the city’s website.” Many of our neighbors are not computer users, and therefore will never know of these new restrictions. This is still another great example of the need for important notices to be published in local newspapers.

In a related issue, a large number of area residents are snowbirds, and their sprinkler timers may already be set to water at times and days other than those in the new regulations. How will local municipalities deal with these absent homeowners? Why can’t municipalities establish days and times for even and odd addresses in early spring? Then our snowbirds would have a better chance of compliance if and when new regulations are invoked.

Ralph Gaudette

Burnt Store Isles

