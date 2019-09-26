Editor:
I have been a resident of North Port on Deming Avenue for many years. For all those years we have put up with extensive flooding from the swales due to heavy rain and poor runoff.
Currently, the city is in the middle of a major project, replacing the swales. While in this project they discovered many problems, including that our water main was only a 2-inch galvanized main which they are replacing with a 4 -inch pipe.
While they have been doing this project I have had occasion to speak with 10 or 12 of the working people doing this job. I am very happy to say that everyone on each of the crews working on this street have been very willing to explain what they are doing and why. During their work they made sure that anyone needing to got out of their driveway could do it, etc.
I would like to extend my thanks to each and every one of them.
Thank you for an excellent job.
Frank Ryan
North Port
