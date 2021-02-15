Editor:
The Daily Sun gets a lot of letters claiming fraud in the recent election. People who are determined to believe the election was “stolen” will label any evidence to the contrary as “fake news,” so I won’t go down the rabbit hole of trying to rebut all the claims. Google, various fact checkers, Snopes, etc. do a good job of that. For the rest of the readership I will note:
• In many cases the election officials involved were Republicans.
• Republicans went to court something like 60 times and lost across the board, before D and R judges, including Trump appointees. Often with hilariously critical opinions.
• FOX and others loudly shouted about cheating voting machines. They retracted their claims and shut up as soon as the machine companies sued them.
• Anyone who has a credible claim of fraud can take it to state officials for investigation. Instead they put their claims on the internet.
“If there’s smoke, there’s fire.” is generally a good rule. But if you see smoke, ask yourself if the people screaming fire own a smoke machine. If they own a really big smoke machine, ask to actually see fire.
Paul Anderson
North Port
