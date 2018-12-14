Letter: Classic fox guarding hens 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Editor:Having Commissioner Truex weigh in on the scrub jay relocation issue is the equivalent of having the fox guard the hen house.Pat Venuto Port Charlotte Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Hessler Floor Covering 261 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-2610 Website St. Andrews South Golf Club 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-5261 Website Riverwood Golf Club 4100 Riverwood Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-764-6661 Website Twin Lobsters - Englewood 2700 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-698-8946 Website Ruud 941-468-4956 A & R Quality Homes Inc 941-626-0315 Dr. Louis D. Rosenfield M.D 2300 Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-0258 Website Englewood Community Funeral Home 3070 South McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-475-9800 Website Kleen All Boats 17352 Ohara Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-764-7928 Website Alvaro's Family Restaurant 14512 S Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-3619 Roger P. Frechette 941-661-2020 Animal Welfare League 3519 Drance St, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-625-6720 Website Visani Restaurant & Comedy Zone 2400 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-629-9191 Website Casa Pools 1212 Enterprise Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-625-5056 Website Gulf Coast Urology 511 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 941-625-1550 Website The Hair Loft 2828 S McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 941-999-4018 Bacon's Furniture & Design 17701 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-625-4493 Website Four Points by Sheraton 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-6770 Website Port Charlotte Score 1777 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-743-6179 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. PRO Football
