Editor:
The influx of immigrants reaching our border has not slowed, in fact it appears to be increasing. Just where are all these people coming from and just how are they all arriving at our border?
In looking at recent TV news coverage I am just amazed not just by the numbers, but seeing thousands of "refugees" that have just supposedly walked 1,000 miles with no backpacks, cleanly dressed, men-clean shaven, well-groomed, and smiling and joking. One must wonder just who is orchestrating this, who is transporting them, who is paying for their care and feeding, and who is handling their sanitary needs?
Ever been to an outdoor event where there are tons of porta-a-potties? I see none of that, but in the background there are buses and trucks. Hmm, one must wonder or at least question how all this is being organized and by whom.
Step back and just think about it, and just maybe ask a few more questions before blindly signing onto being a good Samaritan.
Don Plitnick
Punta Gorda
