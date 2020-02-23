Editor:
The scientific method does not produce eternal laws. It produces judgments based on evidence describing the fundamental operations of nature. These are always subject to amendment due to further discovery. Even our understanding of gravity is subject to change which may come with new understandings of its true operation.
The findings of science are the best understanding of nature that we have, and they are not based on beliefs. Science does not care what you believe, it is based on verifiable evidence. Man’s influence on climate change is not just opinion, it is the judgement of scientists based on verifiable evidence from many different branches of science. That evidence points directly to man’s influence on climate change over natural variations. Now, everybody has an opinion, but when it comes to science, educated opinion is of much higher value than other opinion. When your health is in question, would you listen to your physician, or to an unverified website from somewhere.ex? Likewise, I would listen to the large body of climate scientists rather than others who lack the background of the experts.
The leeway for error around the edges of scientific findings becomes smaller and smaller as our understanding of nature deepens. Those findings are not invalidated by a single point that lies outside of current consensus. Uninformed or misinformed opinion has no place in a scientific discussion of nature. Differing points of view on climate are finding less and less ground upon which to stand.
Ronald Norvelle
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.