Editor:
Letters complained that Trump lies, but ignore Biden’s lies. He pushed Covid relief where less than 9% went to Covid relief. Now we have multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill where less than 5% goes to traditional infrastructure (roads and bridges). He says he will only tax the rich. The facts are that the top 1% pay 38.5% of all federal taxes. The top 10% pay 70.1%. The bottom 50% pay 3%. So much for the lie of if only the rich pay their fair share.
How about the lie of there is no crises at the southern border and that it's Trump's fault. Or the lie that he is getting everyone vaccinated when there would not have been a vaccine if not for Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.
How about the big lie of climate change being our greatest existential threat? First off, CO2 is essential to life. CO2 comprises 4/10,000 of the atmosphere. Man contributes 3% of the naturally occurring CO2. So 0.0000012 of the atmosphere is man generated CO2 and that is what is causing climate change? Climate is caused by the Milankovitch and sun cycles. Man cannot control how close we are to the sun, but the Milankovitch cycles do.
Google 'climate hoax' and you will find a plethora of top scientists disputing man-caused climate change. Because of sun cycles, we are entering a period of much cooler climate. Now Biden wants to bankrupt the country in the name of climate change while not affecting climate at all.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
