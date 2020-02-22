Editor:
In the 1960s, when science produced the near-unanimous conclusion that cigarettes cause cancer, a profit-driven denial class questioned the science, costing millions of lives. Today, when 99% of climate scientists agree that the world is warming and humans are the cause, deniers again vie for attention and profit. The potential consequences of climate change denial are far greater than in the 1960s.
When 99% of real scientists agree, the jury is no longer out. The deniers, like the Flat Earth Society, do not merit attention.
There are specious claims that warming from hundreds of thousands of years ago preceded CO2 rise, rather than the inverse. The only reliable method of estimating prehistoric temperatures is by measuring concentration of CO2 bubbles in core ice samples. Controlled experiments and computer models have demonstrated the causal relationship of increased CO2 on atmospheric heat. Formulas allow reliable estimates of prehistoric temperature rises preceded by varying CO2 increases. So, to claim that heating caused the CO2 is like saying cancer causes smoking.
Another denier favorite is that, in the 1970s, scientists warned of a coming ice age, so today’s scientists lack credibility. True, there were warnings of an ice age because human activity was flooding the atmosphere with aerosols which reflected solar heat. The world mobilized and greatly reduced the use of aerosols, preventing temperature drops.
Will the world mobilize again, this time to save the planet from the ravages of warming or will the deniers win out? On that, the jury is still out.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
