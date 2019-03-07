Editor:
I found the list of references and headlines in the article by a letter-writer titled, "Environmentalists out to destroy capitalism," a little too ordered for a usual letter to the editor, so I looked them up on the Internet.
My first finding was a surprise—– an almost identical letter had been published a few days earlier, in the Petoskey News-Review (Petoskey is in Michigan). However, it was claimed by a different author.
I then reviewed the other dates and reports from the rest of the letter and came to the conclusion that whoever had produced this list had cherry-picked headlines and reports to support their premise that human responsibility for climate change is a hoax.
I am sure we’d all like it to be a hoax, but it isn’t.
The Stern Review in 2006 estimated that left unchecked climate change would damage global GDP by 20 percent, curbing it would cost 1 percent. Far from destroying capitalism the challenge of controlling our effect on the climate gives us the opportunity to innovate and prove we are able to confront this threat to our lifestyle.
Alan Searle
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.