Evolution is the interrelationship of cause and effect in the physical domains of energy, matter and life.
Evolution is always purposeful and never accidental.
Every move we make and breath we take has effect. Not observable and often only after years, decades or even millenniums.
In a general way, man’s evolutionary destiny is in his own hands and by scientific intelligence can control his chances for survival.
Global warming is not a hoax, only for ignorant people who do not understand evolution, like those who say that the theory of evolution should never be taught in the schools, because it is against God’s creation.
On the contrary, Mr. Darwin was right on target and did comprehend that it was created that way by God according to his purpose and divine plan; in Darwin’s words “created by a supreme mind.”
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
