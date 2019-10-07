Editor:
While a number believe in Trump’s folly on climate change; many states are fighting back and winning in the courts. Why? Time may have run out, but the fight must continue to roll back Trump’s ludicrous agenda.
We know that carbon dioxide was found in our atmosphere with other dangerous gases! In 1860, John Tyndall was among the first of scientists to note this. He was followed by Svante Arrhenius, an early 20th Century chemist, and he was disturbed that coal was the source of such pollutants (the Economist)!
Some say climate change always occurred. No, with the coming of fossil fuels it would grow in a high linear climb. In 1900, coal produced 2 billion tons of air pollution. By 1950, the climb in pollutants increased three times that figure, and now 20 times.
By 1965, government woke in the U.S. and for the first time we were aware of the impacts on climate and pollution!
LBJ and others were aware of the coming dangers, as they realized temperatures and rising sea levels would be a danger in the 21st Century.
In 1965, the carbon dioxide level was 320 parts per million (ppm). The level now is 408 ppm, and it rises 2 ppm a year!
We need to act now! I have left out how water vapor can cool and heat the atmosphere. The time now is for unified action everywhere. Islands will flood and nations will suffer, and people will die.
Bill Weightman
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.