Editor:
The phony would-be criticism of some reports on climate change in a recent letter is exactly what our grandchildren don’t need.
Yes, a scientist from Cambridge did predict in 2007 that melting of the Arctic would accelerate. No, the referenced article on the supposed growth of Arctic ice was actually reporting a minimum in ice extent. The article referencing "pause" in global warming has long been refuted by its increase since the industrial revolution. The bit about increase in Antarctic ice cover fails to report it is consistent with overall global warming, and much less than loss of Arctic ice cover.
Perhaps the most dangerous distortion was about computer modelling predictions of less warming, that was actually reporting that, even by reducing fossil fuel emissions, we are at risk of exceeding the target of 2 degrees Centigrade.
The real observation that the Sahara is getting more rainfall has actually been computer forecast.
But the object of the letter was revealed in reference to Investors Business Daily, backed by the ultra-right Cato Institute, that a U.N. climate change official wanted to destroy capitalism when what she said was "the world needs to change its economic development method."
This article is nothing but an attempt to use this editorial page to distort scientific results for political purposes. What this paper needs is a disclaimer from a submitter, that the material is not part of a coordinated media campaign by any person or group with a vested interest in its contents.
Bryan Kerman
North Port
