Editor:
In the American Revolution, one-third of the people supported independence, one-third supported King George and one-third wanted those soldiers out of the fields so they could plant their crops. Change is brought about by an irrepressible minority.
People do not see themselves as a part off a large biosphere that is teeming with a myriad of living things. Rather, each human thinks he or she is something special, unique, that there is no one quite like them. The reality is all people share about 99.9 percent of the same DNA and we all are really just carbon copies of one another. Abraham Lincoln in a not-condescending way said, "God must love the common people, he made so many of them."
There is in the political arena the yet to be recognized 800-pound gorilla of climate change. The constant crying of wolf over climate change causes a desensitization in the public mind.
Florida raises $7 billion from lotto tickets of which lower income people buy a disproportionate amount. Why not use lotto proceeds for low-income housing and to reduce climate change? State government could install fuel cells in government buildings eliminating energy costs and saving taxpayer dollars. This government spending would prime the pump, create new jobs and enable fuel cell manufacturers to reach economics of scale, driving down prices where households could afford them.
I write not for myself but on behalf of my grandson.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.