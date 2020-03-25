Editor:
A recent letter writer was right on. In the 1820s, UK's First Sea Lord sent five different ships in search of a Northwest Passage around Canada because of the huge arctic meltdown then taking place. As the globe cooled down, some pundits thought we might be entering a little "Ice Age."
Since the Navy records wind, weather, sea state and air and water temperatures each hour, the PG School in Monterey conducted a study and determined climate was cyclical but had not gained or lost more than one degree Celsius since the Navy started collecting data in the mid-19th Century. In the year 1921 the New York Times reported the Island of Manhattan would be one foot under water in five years.
President Obama's father was a third world economist who spent his life looking for a socialist scheme that would make the industrial nations of our world financially responsible for the undeveloped third world. His son stumbled on the current myth that man's use of fossil fuels to produce energy causes something that he called "global warming" but during his administration the average temperature actually dropped so he invented another name, "climate change." He then set about subsidizing the third world because we ruined their environment. It's a current rendition of "The Emperor's Clothes."
Ivan Nance
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.