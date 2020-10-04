Editor:
Climate change hits home when it hits your home. With worsening storms, invading seas and destructive wildfires what can we expect? We Floridians can expect rising home insurance rates and falling home values.
Floridians will likely soon face an increase in their flood insurance premiums. Congress delayed the National Flood Insurance Program rate increases until 2021. Coastal residents have been subsidized for decades. 35% of NFIP`s policies are written in Florida! FEMA notes approximately 90% of is disaster relief efforts are due to flooding.
Climate change mitigation is overdue. HR763 creates a dividend for citizens, paid for by carbon emitting industries, leveling the playing field in the energy sector allowing for a fair market approach to the development of sustainable energy. Our military is exempted and farmers/ranchers are compensated through rebates.
Our legislators must keep this issue in mind as they navigate multiple crises.
Floridians are especially vulnerable to the multiple effects of a changing climate that increases the threat to our homes, our wallets and our lives.
For the insurance companies, its just the numbers, not politics.
Please contact Senators Rubio and Scott plus Rep. Steube. The time for lip service is over.
Joseph Oyer
Punta Gorda
