Editor:
The Democratic debates did not provide enough time for candidates to discuss this urgent, existential issue with the detail and specifics required. With climate impacts adding up before our very eyes, we need to hear the bold solutions being proposed by candidates, in detail, to deal with this crisis.
It's time for a meaningful debate that will push candidates beyond talking points and press each one for specific plans to take on the fossil fuel industry, confront environmental racism, scale up renewable energy and help communities meet the climate crisis.
Mary Shabbott
Punta Gorda
