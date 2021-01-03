Editor:
Just when I was feeling hopeful about the Daily Sun’s coverage of climate issues after three “Our Rising Seas.” You follow up with two climate denying opinion pieces! Both authors attempt to make the science behind climate change sound illegitimate and economically driven, but it is the climate deniers, who are apologists for the fossil fuel industry.
Guest columnist John Doner’s claims that scientists are sounding the alarm to get rich on research grant money, and newspapers are cashing in on reporting climate concerns is laughable. Rich Lowry’s cynical theory regarding Biden’s efforts to organize a “unified national response” to the very real climate crisis, should be offensive to every thoughtful reader. Lowry cites Bjorn Lomborg as his authority. Lamborg, is not an environmental scientist but is an economist who actually has benefited from a direct grant, made by the venture capitalist Paul Singer, to establish the Copenhagen Consensus Center. Lamborg is a favorite of climate deniers; underestimating the potential impacts from shifts in extreme weather and rising sea levels and exaggerating the costs of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
For Lowry to state that Biden is creating a false climate crisis is not only cynical, it is out of touch, out of date, short sighted and unhelpful. Neither article offers equivalent scientific opinions that deserve consideration; they are a distraction, and a detriment to solving this problem with the urgency it requires.
Belle Hollon
Englewood
