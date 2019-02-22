Editor:
Knowing the facts and not using them is lazy. Not believing in the basic facts is dumb.
For example: You are told the sun rose in the west this morning and you reply, “Really, I didn’t know that.” This is flat-out lazy because you are not applying the self-evident truth regarding the direction of sunrises.
Dumb is as follows. The thermometer says it is hotter today than yesterday, but you say, “No, today is cooler than yesterday.” Refusing to believe in the evidence of a thermometer is just plain dumb.
Global warming is evidenced by a thermometer comparing past and present ocean temperatures. Rising sea levels is evidenced by a ruler comparing past and present sea levels. Assuming part of the basic adult skill set is reading a thermometer and a ruler then we can assume climate deniers are just plain dumb.
Dumb is a conscious choice, mixed with a dash of denial and full measure of rationalization.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
