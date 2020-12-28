Editor:
The recent guest column in the Sun by a climate change denier raises a few simple questions. If the planet is not getting warmer, why are glaciers clearly and rapidly receding?
I have seen this in Alaska, Canada, and New Zealand. How is it that the maple syrup industry in Vermont is in trouble owing to a warming climate causing decline in Sugar Maple trees? Why are plant hardiness zones gradually being moved north since cold sensitive plants are surviving further north than before?
A simple look around Charlotte County raises the question of why are we being invaded by the very cold sensitive Iguana in the past few years? There were no iguanas here in the '80’s. When we moved here in 1980, in Port Charlotte, north of the Peace Rriver, the very cold sensitive Royal Palm and Black Olive trees did not survive, but now they are doing fine in all of Port Charlotte. When is the last time we saw the drama of the citrus grove farmers on the TV news firing up heaters to stave off the freeze we had every two or three years in the '80’s and '90’s?
Unfortunately, it seems climate change deniers remain amongst us. We are not playing poker and climate change is no “bluff.” Also amongst us are some who still think the Earth is flat, and even some who still think Trump won the election.
Gary L. Berger
Placida
