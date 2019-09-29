Editor:
The Left hit a new low using children to push their climate agenda by scarring the bejesus out of them.
A young teenager is lecturing the world on climate. Someone that isn’t even grounded in algebra, much less astro-physics. We’ve been told for the past 40 years the world is coming to an end in 12 years. None of the climate predictions have come close to coming true. Forget the lie that there is a scientific consensus.
The Milankovitch and sun cycles drive climate, not CO2. CO2 is a trace gas that is essential to life. CO2 comprises 4/10,000 of the atmosphere. Of all the natural CO2 emissions, man contributes 3%. And that is going to destroy the earth? The climate has always changed and we are at some of the lowest levels of CO2 in the planets history. In the past, we've had 17 times more CO2 in the atmosphere than now and been in an ice age.
At the end of the last glaciation, we were within 50 ppm of falling below the amount of CO2 to keep plants alive. No plants, no animals, and we are all extinct. We are actually saving the planet by releasing CO2 into the atmosphere.
Climate change is the perfect vehicle for the U.N., which is dominated by third world countries, to effect a transfer of wealth from the first world to the third world. It is also a way of socialists to gain control of everyone’s life in the name of “saving the planet.”
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
