If you believe in science, science states there are male/female. If you believe in scientists you must find out how and whom pays them. The government's budget to climate study is over $2.5 billion.
Using government records we can look at the coldest temperature ever recorded by each state and find that four were recorded in the last 1880s, while five have been recorded in the 2000s. The only decade that did not set a record was the 1920. The 1930s had cold and hot, especially 1936. In Muncie, Indiana we had a week of 100-degree temperatures and the only air-conditioned place was the Rivoli Theatre. Looking at many records of Minnesota, Dakotas, Wisconsin and others, 1936 was a scorcher. Many of you remember the 1970s. Blizzards through the Midwest in 1976 and 1978.
The most recent records was set Feb. 10, 2011 in Nowata, Oklahoma when it reached 31 below zero. Florida's coldest was -2 degrees in 1899
My Mother had several weather saying: It will not rain as long as there is enough blue sky to make the cat a pair of pajamas. Which parallels the multiple tracking courses our TV guys give storm patterns.
Now for those that have been in this region for 10, 20, 30 years or more, what is the water height at your docks compared to time before; Laishley Park, Fishermen's Village, etc. I rest my case.
