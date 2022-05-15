Carbon dioxide’s warming of the earth’s atmosphere, called radiative forcing, is well understood and has a high degree of correlation with spectral analyses. How much the warmer atmosphere heats the earth itself is not well known so scientists created a climate sensitivity parameter called lambda. You multiply the known radiative forcing by lambda to estimate the earth’s expected temperature change. The most common values for lambda are between 0.4 and 0.8 watts/m2.
The downside of using a conversion factor with a range is that it always leads to data manipulation to support the desired model. Since Green Energy politics are driving the elimination of fossil fuels, governments including the United States promote using the high end of lambda in order to predict the largest greenhouse effects. But when measured temperatures were found to be below model predictions, and they should have lowered lambda to 0.4 to fix the model, they instead doubled down and adjusted raw temperatures up to match the model. NOAA currently adjusts measured temperatures up by 1.5 F to match their carbon dioxide concentration model and then proclaims human activities have warmed the planet by 1.5 F.
Overall, there has been a slight amount of global warming over the last 50 years due to increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, but most of the reported warming has been manufactured through government manipulation of the raw temperature data.
