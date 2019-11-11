Editor:

In the endless, ad nauseum, coverage of the gleeful impeachment exercise to which we are being subjected, facts appear to be unimportant. I say this because, it is a fact, that we have an agreement with the Ukraine for mutual assistance in criminal investigations. It was signed by President Clinton in 1998 and ratified by a Congress, including Nancy Pelosi, is 2000. The text can be found at:

https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdoc16/CDOC-106tdoc16.pdf. I encourage everyone to check for themselves.

Wilma Howe

Englewood

