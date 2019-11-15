Editor:
I remember the Watergate hearings and being utterly amazed by the fact that (instead of just words) we really did live in a country where nobody was above the law. And now, here again, current events are putting the Constitution to the test.
Anyone willing to objectively look into this (is there anybody left in the media who knows what this means) will find that the FBI obtained a warrant to spy on Trump campaign associate Carter Page in July 2016. What they neglected to mention was that the dossier of research used to obtain the warrant was paid for by the Clinton campaign & the Democratic National Committee. In real world terms, the warrant meant that they could spy on anybody associated with the campaign and it appears they continued to collect all the President's communications even after the inauguration.
This essentially makes Watergate look like a kid stealing a candy bar. In other words we're looking at the greatest political scandal in the nation's history. How many have died to defend these radical revolutionary documents purporting to create a country where all are equal (we're not there yet) and no one is above the law?
Who will defend it now?
Mark Hicks
Englewood
