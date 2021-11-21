Closing Cultural Center brings me to tears

Editor:

Sadness comes to my heart today. I heard after 50-some years the Cultural Center is closing.

My God, is nothing sacred in this frenzy of disposing of a unique and so voluntary building? Just to dispose of the most historic building brings tears.

Many important activities happened there that has a history of being the most kind and loving feeling when you are in it.

The walls are full of sounds that will never be repeated. Nothing will let me forget the love I have for it.

Sad, so very sad. Miss you forever.

Betty M. Thomas

Punta Gorda

