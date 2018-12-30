Editor:
President Trump did promise a border wall and now he is trying to get it built. Congress has been asked to come up with $5 billion. That’s $5 billion from us, the U.S. taxpayers.
The president promised that he would get Mexico to pay for it. He blew it when it wasn’t included in the renegotiated trade agreement with Mexico. Now he is going to shut down the government to make us pay for his mistake.
Jack Restuccia
Punta Gorda
