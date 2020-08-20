Editor:
Closing an early voting location in Charlotte County for the remainder of the early voting period may have seemed like a prudent measure to Paul Stamoulis, the supervisor of elections, but is this voter suppression or a push for vote by mail?
Mr. Stamoulis said “We’re not going to take any chances,” and that all recommendations from the CDC were followed. So why the need to close one of only three early voting locations? Couldn’t this have been handled in a calmer, yet safe way? Just closing for the day to swap out or deep clean and then opening back up with a different group of pole workers sounds practical, sufficient and within guidelines.
The actions of Mr. Stamoulis and the wording of the SOE website suggest that he may be trying to push vote by mail. The first page of his website shows that their satellite offices in Englewood and Murdock Circle have been closed since June 1, very convenient for residents in those areas. It also advises that “You can still enter and pick up a vote by mail ballot at our Punta Gorda Old Court House Main Office and return it immediately or by 7 p.m. Election day August 18.” How kind, but would that be necessary if you cleaned and restaffed the polling location that you closed? And then the page gives instructions on how to request a vote by mail ballot for the November election.
Mr. Stamoulis, it’s our right to vote in person!
Wanda Hayes
Punta Gorda
