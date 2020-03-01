Editor:
Why is baseball such a perfect bore? Well, in the good old days a third base coach didn't signal to the batter when he could swing the bat. Once, when Babe Ruth was at bat the pitcher had thrown outside and the Babe then pointed with his bat to the desired strike zone. The pitcher, being as gamey as the Babe, threw the desired pitch and sure enough the Babe knocked the ball out of the park and the fans just loved it. Baseball used to be a fun game.
Players are paid millions to swing the bat. I think the players know a strike when they see one so why not allow batter's full discretion?
Today's baseball is all about having a pitcher throw 60-70 pitches, the point at which he begins to tire and lose control. That's the time that the coaches are ready to play ball and many final scores are the dull 3-2; 4-3. In the last few innings relief pitchers are used trying to eke out a win. Watching these baseball coaches trying to justify their overpaid salaries is a perfect bore.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
