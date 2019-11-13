Editor:
A football coach is a man waiting to be fired — and Brian Hatler was. I don't know Coach Hatler but I know he gave the North Port football team something that was desperately needed, and that was continuity. When you read that the next coach will be their sixth since 2012 you will understand that Hatler's stay of five years was remarkable and sorely needed. One guy was hired there and never coached a game — he quit before he got started.
I'm certain that North Port has some very fine football players and I also know that many times as soon as they show promise they are off to Venice, Port Charlotte or Charlotte. I can give you the names of at least three quarterbacks who prepped at North Port, all to transfer to other schools.
As long as North Port players transfer to other schools they will be 0-10, 1-9 and on a really good year 2-8. And Lemon Bay has been raided a time or two — see their baseball team.
From one who's been there.
Roy E. Ault
Englewood
