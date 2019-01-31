Editor:
President Trump wants a wall to product our borders. Before we spend the $5 billion, how about paying our existing protectors, the United States Coast Guard?
Along with that, make sure they're taken off the political hit list that goes with a government shutdown.
Skip Wehrle
Rotonda West
