Editor:
I share another writer's concerns about the obvious link between grass, fertilizer and red tide. Unfortunately, Charlotte County Code (85-43) requires the planting of a 10-foot strip of grass seed or sod in the right-of-way adjacent to roads and new seawalls to deter erosion.
While there are many suitable ground covers that would do the same job quite nicely, and require far less water and fertilizer over time, the county will not accept any such substitute.
So, instead of simply levying stiff fines against homeowners who fertilize their grass, perhaps it's time to update county code to reflect the potential harm prescribed erosion control solutions pose to our precious waterways.
Ellen Long
Englewood
