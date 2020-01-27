Editor:

Keep your home and yard in pristine condition at all times. If you can't do this for whatever reason or reasons you may have, be prepared for what comes in the following months.

Anonymous complaint calls, letters, hearings, code enforcement harassment and threats of fines, liens, foreclosure and taking your home. They will come on your property and take what they call junk. Then you are told you can't have anything on your property, which sets the stage up for more harassment to be done.

Charlotte County sure has changed!

Kris Kluever

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments