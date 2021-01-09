Editor:
The Daily Sun has completely lost its way. You printed a guest column on sea levels by a college sophomore who is studying English and Social Science. The column contains dire predictions of sea level rise in 20 years, but not a single scientific reference to back it up, except Oprah Winfrey.
Such predictions were made 30 years ago…and proved wildly inaccurate. Al Gore and others scared us into thinking we would drown for their own profit.
Here is some science. Rebecca Lindsay of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration showed that the sea level has risen only about 8 to 9 inches since 1880. Included in the causes are seaside landfills such as Battery Park in New York City, subsiding land such as in Chesapeake Bay and Venice, Italy, beach erosion, and upstream flood control. http://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends.html
And, here’s the tip-off to the goal-driven point of your guest columnist: a reference to “…burning fossil fuels…” That’s all this is – another scare tactic to pressure the American people into giving up oil and gas or paying more taxes for using them. And, The Daily Sun fell for it or secretly buys into it. Why do you persist? No one’s buying it and it’s taking up valuable column inches.
Alex Bugaeff
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.