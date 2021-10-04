A column by Paul Sutton (“Best Defense against Hurricanes...”) on Sept. 27th is loaded with errors. Mr. Sutton is apparently an academic at University of Denver, and no doubt, like almost all proponents of global warming, has a dog in the race. Since the IPCC invented global warming, governments worldwide have been supplying vast sums in research grants to academics, which is a sine qua non for academic advancement in the sciences.
Google up “hurricane records 1897 – 2020”, and you will find no trend in hurricanes. Damage may be higher now, due to increased coastal population. Google up NOAA sea level rise predictions and then use the interactive map to check the stations in Florida. Guess what? About 1 foot per century on average for Florida. Google up USCRN, arguably the only accurate surface temperature reporting system for the U.S. continent, and you’ll find U.S. temperatures have been trending down for about 20 years.
So Mr. Sutton is telling us that due to warming (not happening), and resultant sea level rise (same rate for hundreds of years), and more hurricanes (not happening), we should move heaven and earth to create coastal wetlands.
The primary effect of acting on Mr. Sutton’s suggestions will be twofold: an income transfer from the middle class taxpayer will occur to support wealthy contractors moving to “protect” us from allegedly terrible storms. Mr. Sutton and his ilk will preserve their sinecures and be tasked to supply more “fake science” to perpetuate the hoax.
