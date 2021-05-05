Editor:
Timothy L. O'Brien is the executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion. He has been an editor and writer for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, HuffPost and Talk magazine. His books include "TrumpNation: “The Art of Being The Donald" was just a rambling personal vendetta. O'Brien was hired as a senior adviser for strategy and policy for Michael Bloomberg's Democratic Party primaries campaign in the 2020 United States presidential election.
Timothy O'Brien is definitely what you would call a "Negative Nancy" when it comes to conservatives in politics. Of course, this article about Tucker Carlson should not be a surprise. It makes one wonder how much veracity you can expect from a self-avowed enemy of Trump and anyone who may like or agree with Trump - that does include several newspersons at Fox News. O'Brien and his ilk will not be happy until they have eradicated all conservative thought, beliefs, ideals, etc.
His attempt to denigrate Carlson and Fox News can easily be seen as a smear job. Because O'Brien and his followers hate those on the opposite poles politically - his belief that those conservatives having a voice must be destroyed. It makes you wonder if Fox News would be taken down, what would be next. Newsmax or OAN because they may have a conservative point of view? Then there would be no conservative voice in the media. This is what O'Brien and his leftist group-thinkers want. His goal was to take out Trump politically and all those who aligned themselves with Trump.
Sylvia Dessauer
Punta Gorda
