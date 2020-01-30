Editor:

Guest columnist John Doner argues that science proves the arguments for climate change are false. For someone who identifies as a “operations research scientist,” his lack of understanding of science is disturbing. He begins by stating that when a hypothesis is put forth and tested, even one piece of disconfirming evidence falsifies the entire hypothesis. This is simply not true.

Science never deals in absolutes. Scientific theories aim to create models that best account for all of the available evidence. One piece of evidence does not disprove a theory. Instead it challenges scientists to do further research to explore the discrepancy. He then cherry picks data from 1950 to 1975, ignoring the data from the last 45 years. He ends his article with a debunked conspiracy theory that climate change is a plot by thousands of independent scientists seeking more research dollars. He mentions the “politically well connected.” Please tell me what scientist has better political connections than the oil lobby, the coal lobby, and the natural gas lobby. Are they really dedicated to protecting your tax dollars?

His opening position is accurate in one case. If you put forth the hypothesis that ghosts do not exist, then even one well documented case of a ghost would disprove the hypothesis. Unfortunately for Mr. Doner this is not how a scientist would word an hypothesis. Perhaps Mr. Doner should take up ghost hunting and leave science to scientists.

Edward Conrad

Punta Gorda

