It is sad when distinguished journalists take the easy route and simply regurgitate half-truths and no-truths that are televised 24/7 by what amounts to a one party sponsored media outlet. Take Marc Thiessen’s “10 Worst Things Biden did…” Weaponized the FBI to intimidate parents who show up at school board meetings? Increased vaccine hesitancy by insulting the unvaccinated? Absolute twaddle. Unleashed the worst border crisis in history? An insult to the men and women of the Border Patrol and Homeland Security but the gold standard of deflection by the GOP.

Afghanistan withdrawal as a foreign policy calamity? Yet no mention or memory of how the GOP were screaming for withdrawal during the Obama administration. It would have been interesting if Mr. Thiessen could give just one example of withdrawing from a war that was peaceable and organized.

Another one for the funny papers (or fantasy fiction): John Crisp’s “Why is it Republicans keep on Winning”? He correctly identifies the long standing tenets of the party, lower taxes and smaller government, and then postulates that those tenets are so ingrained in the party it wasn’t necessary to publish a platform for the 2020 election. Wow. Nice try but not enough whitewash to cover the definitive losses to the GOP in 2020. As long as the party continues to morph into the cult of Trump they are dooming themselves.

Elect a clown, expect a circus. Never again.

Diana Lehr

Punta Gorda

