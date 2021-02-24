Editor:
On Feb. 15 the Sun printed a column by Dahleen Glanton. Printed in bold was the following:
“The general perception among whites, including law enforcement officials, is that Black girls need less nurturing, less protection, less support and less comfort in stressful situations.” This was related to a story in which a Black girl resisting police officers was pepper sprayed.
Like most incidents around supposed police brutality the injured party was resisting police. How did the columnist establish her unsupported assertion regarding “The general perception among whites.” Did she survey whites? No she merely used her own bias against whites to create a story that would confirm that bias. Her column is not only unworthy of publication but it fits the current false narrative “All whites are racist.”
Where is this going? Is it helpful or does it foster existing divisions that will serve to tear our country further apart? I have never considered myself racist and have lent financial support to reasonable Black leaders who are honestly trying to solve our difficult race problem rather than stoke hatred as this columnist has tried to do. What good does she do with her racist views. The Sun is also complicit in publishing such racist views. She contributes nothing to on-going efforts to lower the temperature but more likely antagonizes the situation.
Anthony Storace
Port Charlotte
