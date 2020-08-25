Editor:
My husband and I are residents of an attractive, quiet retirement village just north of Punta Gorda. It has all one could ask for including a feeling of rural countryside yet minutes from I-75.
As we all know, times change. Most days we can see lines of 18-wheelers and gravel trucks at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Bermont as well as lines of trucks approaching the I-75 interchange. And things look like it could get much worse. Before the zoning board is a proposal for rezoning from residential to commercial to house a "truck to rail" facility along U.S. 17 and Regent Road, just yards away from the I-75 interchange.
How will this effect the residents of this area? Let me list a few, very simply:
Traffic
Pollution
Environmental
Noise
Loss of value
Peaceful enjoyment
Would you please help the residents of the surrounding area fight for our residential neighborhoods by attending the county's Planning and Zoning Advisory Board meeting September 14 at 1:30 p.m. to voice opposition? The meeting takes place at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. My neighbors and I hope to see you there.
Ruth Brooks
Punta Gorda
