Editor:
What is fake news? MSM does it frequently. Continue reading.
Mallard Fillmore, Jan. 9, mentioned “The mainstream media will continue to ignore violence by Antifa, such as their mob attack on two marines in Philadelphia.” The were attacked and called “Nazi’s” Dec. 17. Where was the MSM?
Mallard Fillmore, Jan. 15, pointed out that “Nearly two-thirds of non-citizens in the U.S. will continue to get benefits. The media will continue to ignore it.”
The Viewpoint cartoon, Jan. 20, Pelosi was flying away on a broomstick, very apropos, saying, “I’ll get you my pretty, and your wall too.” The wicked witch of the west is still alive and wrecking havoc.
She practices “Truthification.” Our MSM is constantly putting forth news. Some is true, some is not. Truthification is where a false statement becomes a true statement through the MSM.
This is a tactic used well by Pelosi. She called it, the “wrap-up smear tactic.” To be honest and fair, both political parties use this maneuver. Look it up on line and you will find it.
It is a very simple approach. Tell a lie. It is a smear. What the Democrats did to Brett Kavanaugh is a good example. The press then prints the lie and the next thing it is all over MSM and therefore it must be the truth. This changes the focus of an argument and is a diversionary tactic.
The MSM has it in for Republicans, especially Trump. They are willing cohorts in the Democratic smear campaign.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
