Editor:

This message is to all who have served and the families of those who died in the service of the United States of America.

We are not "losers and suckers." We joined or we were drafted, either way we served. We take pride in that. The president, commander-in-chief, chose to buy a gone spur deferment. His life of privilege allowed him that luxury.

Now he thinks this permits him to devalue our sacrifice. He will never understand or appreciate the personal pride that those who served feel every day. Trump is a disgrace to the title of commander-in-chief.

This is not in anyway about politics. It is about respect. I want everyone who believe he or she is a patriot to show respect to vets and family members of those who did not come home.

We deserve a leader who appreciates and understands the meaning of sacrifice, and true patriotism. We earned his respect. He did not earn ours.

A proud Vietnam vet.

Michael Ahearn

Punta Gorda

