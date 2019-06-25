Editor:
Your recent article regarding closing Charlotte County Fire Station 5 is of concern to me and others. I commend the personnel at Station 5 for the wonderful job they do every day. They are in the heart of an established, older community with a higher potential fire and EMS risk than a new development.
Let’s provide them the tools they need by locating proposed firehouse(s) near existing population. Are builders and developers of proposed developments influencing the decision to close Station 5?
While it behooves Charlotte County to plan for proposed growth of “large communities” near U.S. 41 and Tuckers Grade, citizens have seen the demise of developments during an economic downturn, like our last recession.
Since Lennar took over Tern Bay, construction of new homes and townhomes at Heritage Landing is booming. Significant growth is taking place in other existing communities off Burnt Store Road, as well. Station 5 personnel currently have to travel 7.9 miles to the southwest corner of South County and slightly less to the other five established subdivisions off Burnt Store Road.
Fire insurance rates in South County are in the highest category, based on existing Protected Class 10 ratings, which limits the number of carriers willing to quote.
Once a proposed location for Station 5 is known, a well-advertised community meeting with elected officials held at a time during "high season" when "snowbird" homeowners can attend would be welcomed.
Ed Dusold
Punta Gorda
