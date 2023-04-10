First, I take offense to the cartoon. The Second Amendment was put in the Bill of Right so we could protect ourselves from those who would attempt to molest us, including the government. I also would comment on the letter about the NRA. I’m not a member of the organization. I belong to GOA.
Semiautomatic rifles have been around for hundreds of years. Also, an AR-15 is not a battlefield weapon. No army in modern time send their soldiers into combat with semiautomatic weapons!
The next letter speaks to children dying. The New England Journal of Medicine has issued report which states that the #1 cause of death among young children is motor vehicle accidents of all kind. The writer also speaks about un licensed carry of weapons. He forgot to mention that over 3 million Floridians are licensed to carry weapons. He also failed to mention that our resident permit is honored in 30-plus states.
Just to make clear, anyone buying a firearm at retail will still be required to pass an FBI background check. If they don’t have an CCW, they will have wait three days took take possession of the firearm. Just to make it clear, there are over 20.000-plus gun laws in this country at the federal, state and local levels restricting firearms. None of which stop criminals from getting guns and other weapons.
At this time I won’t go into how many children are killed each year from abortion.
I am a former federally license firearms dealer and manufacturer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.