In response to the Talon Bay letter to the editor, the North Port City Commission does not understand their role as public servants.

Never in my life inside or outside of politics have I witnessed such a adversarial city commission meeting. I don't know what to make of their inability to govern because they can't make any sense of it either.

As a community we must hold our commissioners accountable for their actions, especially when they lack the commitment to serve in a responsible and reliable manner.

Presently, our commissioners pretend to have noble intentions, but for whatever reason they have created their own quagmire of suspicion, mistrust and secrecy. This is what happens when a city commission is allowed to create a top-down culture of improper conduct throughout City Hall.

Until the residents of this community stand up for the core values of transparency and accountability, we will remain pure pawns in their scheme of things.

Jeff Scott

North Port

