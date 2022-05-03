Very disappointing to read in the April 29 Daily Sun that three of our Board of County Commissioners accepted well below market value for the vacant Henry Street library property from a developer and I’ve known each of them for a long time! The $567,890 offer is just 68% of the $830,000 November 2019 estimated market value and anyone following the local real estate market knows what has happened in it the past 30 months. Who knows what the property’s market value is today? A pretty safe guess, considerably higher.
One should watch the meeting video. It’s amazing the rhetoric used by the majority to justify turning their backs on our community for less than $16,000. Some holes in that discussion, but not enough space to cover here. At least the building renovation costs mentioned by one commissioner are back to reality, about $500,000, rather than the $2.5 million used to justify not reestablishing our county museum on the site.
Approving a “sweetheart deal” like that makes sense if the buyer were a local non-profit with an intended beneficial community use known to all. Particularly since the parcel was dedicated to public use “forever” on August 31, 1955 (Plat Book 3, Page 38) and accepted by the then Board of County Commissioners on March 6, 1956, but a developer, of what? Amazes me how promises made are so easily forgotten, but that’s what happens when history is forsaken! Will be interesting to see if, or when, the property is “flipped.”
