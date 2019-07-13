Editor:
As your Sun editorial highlighted, the situation faced by SKY Family YMCA has left this "well respected" community partner without an adequate place to provide a quality child care experience.
To my dismay, the SKY YMCA was not able to get a concrete response from the North Port City Commission that a city owned building, the Al Goll Center, needed funding for substantial repairs.
Instead, our commissioners dragged their feet and allowed a city-owned building to decline to such an extent that it does not properly serve its purpose for housing a child care center for resident families. For whatever reason, our commissioners lack the commitment to continue to partner with SKY Family YMCA.
Their solution to the problem is a public-private partnership. In other words, let them fund the repairs for the city-owned Al Goll Center.
I think our commissioners have some explaining to do. So let's hear it.
Jeff Scott
North Port
